337 schools in Sarawak closed as haze persists

General view of Kuching September 17, 2019, after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading hit 212 at 6pm. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 18 — A total of 337 schools in nine districts in Sarawak were closed today due to worsening haze situation.

The state Education Department in a statement said the closure involved 56 secondary schools and 81 primary schools in Betong, Bau, Kuching, Lubok Antu, Padawan, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Lundu and Kanowit.

Some 138,384 students were affected by the closure, it said.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, air quality in most places has improved with Sri Aman was no longer in hazardous category.

According to its secretariat chief Major Ismail Mahedin, the API reading in Sri Aman at 8am this morning was at 239, still at very unhealthy level, compared to hazardous air quality of 354 recorded yesterday.

The air quality in Kuching has also improved with API reading at 173 this morning, compared to 203 recorded yesterday.

Eight other areas still recorded unhealthy air quality, namely, Samarahan (154), Sarikei (157), Sibu (166), Bintulu (120), Mukah (137), Samalaju (102), ILP Miri (120) and Miri (125). — Bernama