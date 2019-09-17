Police arrest two men, confiscate drugs worth RM1.9m

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said both suspects who had prior criminal records, tested negative for drugs and were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Police arrested two men and seized 38 kilogrammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine (syabu) and estimated to be worth RM1.9 million, in an operation in Setapak here, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the first man, 33 years old, was arrested at a pedestrian walkway of a condominium at Jalan Arena 1, Setapak.

“Following the arrest, police seized two kilogrammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine (syabu). The suspect then led the police to his rented apartment on the 13th floor of the condominium, where the second man was arrested,” he told reporters at the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters, here today.

The police were then directed by the suspects to the parking area of the condominium, where 36 kilogrammes of drugs were found in a parked car.

The operation, conducted by a team from the Wangsa Maju Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, also seized two vehicles estimated to be worth RM30,000 believed to be used by both the suspects.

He said both suspects who had prior criminal records, tested negative for drugs and were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days.

Mazlan said the quantity of the drugs were large enough to meet the demand of over 76,000 drug users around the Klang Valley.

“Initial investigations found that the men had been active since four months ago and were believed to have smuggled the drugs into Malaysia from a neighbouring country,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama