Hadi eyes PAS-GPS pact to stop ‘racist’ DAP from taking Sarawak

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says his party is open to collaborate with Gabungan Parti Sarawak if that will stop the DAP from winning in the next state election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Sept 17 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang believes Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be more trustworthy than the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that has DAP as a component party.

With an eye on the next state election due by September 2021, the PAS president his party is open to collaborate with the ruling Sarawak coalition if that will stop the DAP from winning, The Borneo Post reported today.

“We cannot allow DAP, which is a racist and extremist party, from taking control. We don’t deny the rights of the Chinese, but don’t be extreme.

“In this matter, we trust GPS more than Pakatan Harapan, which has been given power for a year but could not adhere to their manifesto as promised,” he told reporters after attending a PAS Malaysia Day gathering at Rumah Gima, along Jepak-Tatau coastal road in Sarawak yesterday.

Abdul Hadi also said that the possibility of PAS working alongside GPS in the future would depend on the coalition, as he points out that GPS understand the needs of the locals better.

“To have a relation with GPS, we will look at cooperating to bring changes in Sarawak.

“For the local Chinese, please choose a non-extreme party and not DAP, while for local Bumiputera, don’t choose PH,” he was quoted saying.

Commenting on PAS’ Malaysia Day gathering at the longhouse, Abdul Hadi said that it aimed at getting all races in the grassroots together especially among the native population.

He said that the event, involving the non-Muslim Iban community, was to show that diversity and unity not only existed, but could be enhanced further.

Among the party’s leaders present were its deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, central leaders and PAS Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee Aman.