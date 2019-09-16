Racial and cultural diversity in Sarawak symbolises solidarity, says Communications Ministry sec-gen

Suriani said the Hari Malaysia celebration was also a symbolic effort which must be maintained by the people in the country to express their love for the nation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The racial and cultural diversity in Sarawak is among the symbol of solidarity, harmony and strength of the people in the state that could become the best model for a multi-ethnic society to enjoy the prosperity of living together.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Suriani Ahmad said the Malaysia Day celebration held in Sarawak could demonstrate the cultural diversity and unique features in the state to be shared together by all Malaysians.

“The Malaysia Day celebration tonight will display the variety of traditional ethnic dresses as well as the various forms of traditional dances representing the respective groups in Sarawak. I am most excited when I watch the rehearsals for the Malaysia Day celebrations which we can witness tonight at the Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching, Sarawak.

“In terms of its history, Sarawak is certainly noted as being unique because the ethnic diversity of the people becomes the strength in expressing the spirit of give and take as well as a high sense of mutual respect,” she said in a cross-over programme with Bernama Radio from Kuching today.

The programme was the first input in the efforts of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to create a record for the Longest Non-Stop Live National Telecast In Various Languages” in conjunction with Hari Malaysia 2019.

Meanwhile, Suriani said the Hari Malaysia celebration was also a symbolic effort which must be maintained by the people in the country to express their love for the nation.

“We should always give our commitment to achieve mutual cooperation and endeavour to make Malaysia strong. The patriotic spirit must always be inculcated from small and give exposure to unity. Solidarity could also be assimilated through social activity.

“We must also have a strong feeling of mutual tolerance, understanding the value of culture and removing negative elements that could jeopardise solidarity, and always have an open mind,” she said.

The Malaysia Day celebration to be held tonight would begin at 7pm at Stadium Perpaduan and expected to be attended by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as well as Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other honoured guests.

Among the events to be held tonight are Dr Mahathir’s speech, the singing of patriotic songs, presentation of a special video, procession of the “Konvoi Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang” and a special demonstration.

On the special “Siaran Langsung Kebangsaan Pelbagai Bahasa Tanpa Henti Paling Lama” lasting 24 hours beginning at 7am today until 9am tomorrow by Bernama, Suriani congratulated and appreciated the efforts by the news agency in creating a patriotic programme in conjunction with the Merdeka Month.

“Good luck for the broadcast. Bernama is the latest platform to become the choice for Malaysians and always productive in producing current news that is accurate,” she added. — Bernama