PTPTN hopes People’s Consultative Paper will be approved soon

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks during the National Economic Forum 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) hopes the People’s Consultative Paper (KKR) containing documents and information on the new loan repayment mechanism, will be approved by the Cabinet soon.

Its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the KKR had been handed over to the Ministry of Education to obtain the Cabinet’s approval.

“PTPTN had analysed all the proposals and views and the recommendations on the People’s Consultative Paper have also been submitted to the Education Ministry for further action.

“In addition, PTPTN had also received comments on the KKR from the Ministry of Education and we have fine- tuned the mechanism so I hope the Cabinet can make an immediate decision.”

He said this to reporters after the launch of the state-level 2019 National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at SJK © Sin Kang here today.

The People’s Consultative Paper is a document created by PTPTN last May, to help the government make the best decision in formulating policies for the 22-year-old corporation.

At the event, PTPTN also presented SSPN-i savings account to 520 poor children from 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state through PTPTN zakat allocation of RM52,000. — Bernama