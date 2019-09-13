Police confirm identities of three burnt beyond recognition in Bera horror crash on Aug 20

The victims have been named as Rosidah Hashim, 46, from Johor Baru, her son Abdillah Nila, 17, and a Pakistani man Sher Zaman Khan, 35, who was the husband of Rosidah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TEMERLOH, Sept 13 — The identities of three victims who were burnt in an early morning accident on August 20 near a petrol station in Triang, Bera near here have finally been verified.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the identities were obtained yesterday based on DNA tests conducted by the Forensic Department in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He said victims were a local woman, Rosidah Hashim, 46, from Johor Baru, Johor and her son Abdillah Nila, 17, as well as a Pakistani man Sher Zaman Khan, 35, who was the husband of Rosidah.

“DNA tests found the next-of-kin who provided samples was the valid relative of the victims based on tests on bone and blood specimens of the victims. In this regard, the next-of-kin was allowed to claim the bodies today,” he told reporters here today.

Kamarulzaman said post-mortems on the three bodies conducted at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital forensic unit here on August 21 confirmed the victims died from burns in the car accident.

On August 20, three individuals were found charred in a blue Proton Wira which was believed to have burst into flames after crashing into two lorries in the opposite lane in an accident at about 6.15am.

The identities of the victims could not be determined as all personal documents were burnt with the registration number of the vehicle while the chassis number was also damaged.

Police took a long time to trace the owner of the vehicle as the original owner in Selangor claimed the car had changed hands several times without changing the name in the grant. — Bernama