Malaysia, China reaffirm commitment to ‘two country, twin parks’ model

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today made an important visit to the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP), Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"I made an important visit to the flagship project for bilateral investment cooperation between both countries. I took the opportunity to inspect progress by various SMEs who have established their presence in CMQIP.

“Productive discussions were also held with Qinzhou Mayor Tan Pichuang, who is Director General of the CMQIP administrative committee," he said in a statement today.

He said Malaysia and China reaffirmed their commitment to the "two country, twin parks" model, leading the way in Asean-China industrial collaboration.

Saifuddin said going forward, both sides explored concrete proposals to enhance linkages between Kuantan and Qinzhou.

"We hope to further develop policy coordination, strengthen port-to-port partnerships, and promote more people-to-people engagements," he said.

Saifuddin is undertaking an official visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from Sept 9 to 13, in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Malaysia-PRC diplomatic relations. — Bernama