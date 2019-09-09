Earliest possible date for cloud seeding in Sarawak is Sept 12, says deputy CM

A ferry prepares to cross Rambungan River, about 20km from Kuching city centre, September 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 9 — The earliest possible date for cloud seeding to be done in Sarawak is this Thursday, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the cloud-seeding operations aimed at reducing the effects of the haze particularly in Kuching and Sri Aman will however depend on the weather.

“Looking at the direction of air and the forecast, that is the earliest time. Again, it depends on the clouds, whether they cover the affected areas,” he told reporters at the celebration held in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Serian today.

Meanwhile, Uggah said, Sarawak has appealed to the federal government to discuss with Indonesia ways to reduce the incidence of hotspots in Kalimantan.

“In Kalimantan alone, more than 600 hot spots have been detected and Kuala Lumpur must consult with Jakarta on how to resolve the issue,” he added. — Bernama