Wanted over assault case, Anwar’s aide alleges accuser attempted to rape his wife two years ago

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (centre) is pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Wanted for questioning by the police over an alleged armed assault incident, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has now claimed that his accuser attempted to sexually assault his wife two years ago.

In a short statement at midnight, Farhash also claimed that the police report lodged by the complainant over the incident, which took place in Ampang, Selangor last Saturday, had actually named his brother and not him.

“A police report naming my brother was made; however, I am willing to give my full cooperation if needed.

“I would also like to draw everyone’s attention to the fact that the complainant once attempted to rape and sexually assaulted my wife two years ago. He was arrested and faced trial for the charges,” Farhash said.

Farhash is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s aide and Perak PKR chairman.

Yesterday, the police urged Farhash to turn himself in to assist an ongoing police investigation on the matter.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the incident involving Farhash and 14 others occurred at the Kompleks Sukan Arena All Stars in Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang at around 9pm.

“Following the incident, the police are currently urging one of the suspects known as Farhash Wafa Salvador, 37, to come forward to assist investigations,” he said in a statement here.

According to the police, the armed assault took place after Farhash had confronted the victim and pushed the latter’s face after both men bumped into one another at the sports complex.

Farhash was remanded for four days on July 16 over a sex scandal video controversy linked to PKR.