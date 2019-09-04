Uganda seeks to tempt Malaysians in South Africa to shift bases

Uganda Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister Isaac Musumba and State Investment, Industrial and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin chat during the Perak-Uganda Trade Gateway Forum in Ipoh September 4, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 4 — A Ugandan minister suggested his country as a possible destination for Malaysian businesses seeking to escape xenophobic protests in South Africa.

Uganda’s Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister Isaac Musumba said his country welcomed all, adding that there was strong potential for collaboration with Malaysia.

“We promise that there will not be any problem for foreigners to do business in our country.

“The market is open for everyone, including Malaysian who have currently invested in South Africa,” he told a press conference after attending the Perak-Uganda Trade Gateway Forum 2019 at Impiana hotel here.

Yesterday, Al Jazeera reported that five foreigners were killed and 189 people were arrested in the rallies linked to the anti-foreigners sentiment in Alexandra, South Africa on Tuesday.

The Qatari broadcaster also reported that hundreds of protesters in Pretoria set fire to buildings last week, looting mostly foreign-owned businesses.

Musumba said that while Uganda experienced similar sentiments in the early 1970s, these no longer existed and later administrations also made reparations to those affected.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Dorothy Samali Hyuha said her country held a wealth of investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, mining, construction, and information technology, among others.

Perak Investment, Industrial and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin noted that Chinese and Japanese investors were also entering Uganda, which he said Malaysians should take as a vote of confidence in the African nation.

Earlier, the Perak state government and the Ugandan government signed a memorandum of understanding on the Perak-Uganda Trade Gateway.