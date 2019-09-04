Police to probe incident of fatal shooting of commando

Police are investigating an army personnel on an accidental shooting during a demonstration at the launch of the Fifth Division Infantry and the 13th Infantry Brigade at Lok Kawi Camp here this morning which caused the death of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 — Police are investigating an army personnel on an accidental shooting during a demonstration at the launch of the Fifth Division Infantry and the 13th Infantry Brigade at Lok Kawi Camp here this morning which caused the death of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim in a statement today said police are investigating an army personnel on the incident under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

“From about 10.05am, Penampang police received a report that an army officer had been accidentally shot by his colleague during a shooting presentation at the launching of the Fifth Division Infantry and the 13th Infantry Brigade.

“Initial investigations found at about 8.25am, a military officer with the rank of Major had died during the event,” he said.

Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code provides a jail term of up to 30 years or fine if convicted.

Mohd Haris said in incident the victim was shot by his own colleague from about five metres using firearms during the performance.

Meanwhile, Mohd Haris when contacted by Bernama said so far no arrests have been made and police had confiscated the weapon in the incident.

Following the incident, Mohd Zahir who is a army officer from the 11th Regiment special unit was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

The late commando was the son of film director and actor AR Badul or Armaya. — Bernama