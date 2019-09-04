After delay, Cradle Fund CEO’s murder trial set to start Friday

Samirah Muzaffar, widow of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, attends a court hearing in Putrajaya May 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The long-awaited trial for the murder of Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan, in which his widow Samirah Muzaffar is one of the accused, is finally to begin this week.

State news agency Bernama reported the trial will start this Friday 9am at the High Court here with some 60 witnesses expected to testify.

High Court judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman set the date after the defence applied for a postponement on grounds that the lawyers acting as counsel are currently involved in the high-profile 1Malaysia Development Berhad trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

MORE TO COME