Maal Hijrah 1441H celebration brings message of developed Malaysia with strong unity

A bird’s eye view of Kuala Lumpur’s fast-developing skyline. ― Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — With the theme “Negara Rahmah Ummah Sejahtera”, this year’s Maal Hijrah 1441H / 2019M celebration carries the message on efforts to make Malaysia a developed country, but with unity and solidarity still a priority.

The celebration, which began since yesterday with the recitation of the year-end doa for 1440 Hijrah and another doa to welcome the new Hijrah year, carried a significant meaning for Muslims in recalling the historic events on the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Makkah to Madinah.

In Putrajaya, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah attended the national-level Maal Hijrah celebration held at Dewan Perdana of the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC) today.

About 3,000 people attended the celebration where Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof were also present.

At the event, United Arab Emirates Fatwa Council head Shaykh Abdallah Shaykh Al-Mahfoudh was announced as the recipient of the international-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2019 award and former Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang for the national-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2019.

In Terengganu, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin 1 attended the state-level celebration which was held at the Kuala Terengganu State Stadium.

The event was also graced by the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Yang Dipertuan Muda Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail, Tengku Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Muhammad Mua’az and Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Fatimatuz Zahra’.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his wife, Datin Seri Tuan Faizah Tuan Ab Rahman.

At the event, Sultan Mizan presented the state-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1441H / 2019M award to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who received RM10,000, a sponsored umrah package worth RM10,000, clothing worth RM500, a trophy and a certificate.

In PAHANG, the Maal Hijrah celebration was held on a moderate scale at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Broadcasting Complex in Kuantan and was attended by more than 1,000 people.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, who launched the event, also presented the Pahang Maal Hijrah 2019 award to five recipients.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the State Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman.

The “selawat” (salutation) upon Prophet Muhammad echoed in the Darul Makmur Auditorium during its recital by those present led by State Islamic Affairs, Health and Education Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad.

In PERAK, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim attended the state-level celebration which was held at the Casuarina Convention Center in Meru, Ipoh.

Sultan Nazrin also presented the state Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award to former Perak Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Muhamad Asri Abdullah, who received RM10,000, a medal, plaque and a certificate, as well as an umrah package worth RM7,000.

Meanwhile, permanent chairman of the Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim) Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Shaari was named the recipient of the Ar-Ridzuan Special Award which came with a prize of RM10,000, a plaque, certificate and umrah package worth RM7,000.

For the Best Mosque Management Award, it was won by the Pengkalan Hulu Jamek Mosque, while the Best Islamic Cemetery Management Award went to Tanah Perkuburan Pekan Kecil, Tapah.

In KEDAH, the celebration, held at Dewan Seri Negri, Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar, was opened by the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Also present was Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

The imam of Kampung Pokok Asam Mosque in Sungai Petani, Abdullah Yahaya, was named the recipient of the state Tokoh Maal Hijrah award and he received RM15,000 a certificate and other gifts. — Bernama