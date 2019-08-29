Dr Wan Azizah: Govt aware of current political narrative

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government would continue to learn and was confident the expectations of the people would be fulfilled in the end. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government is aware of the current political narrative in which the people are hoping for something extraordinary to meet the expectations of the community.

“This is normal in any situation and for us the victory achieved was a surprise.

“We only knew about the real position of the funds and debts of the country after taking over the government,” she told reporters after attending An Academic Discourse At Sri Satria entitled “Malay Islamic Politics in Post 14th General Election” here today.

Dr Wan Azizah admitted the lack of administration experience among Cabinet members except Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad forced them to face the current challenging political narrative.

The Deputy Prime Minister however said the government would continue to learn and take into consideration all aspects and was confident the expectations of the people would be fulfilled in the end.

‘This is the first time we changed the government, so give us more chances and time to carry out the people’s wishes,” she said.

On whether the Pakatan Harapan government was prepared to face GE15 in the current local political narrative, Dr Wan Azizah said it was still too early to say as the general election was still far away.

On the Umno-PAS charter which will be concluded on September 14, the Deputy Prime Minister said the cooperation is only a political pact based solely in the interests of the political parties and did not reflect the people’s aspirations.

This is clearly different from Pakatan Harapan which wants to do better in meeting the people’s overall wishes, she said.

The discourse today featured Universiti Malaya (UM) Malay Studies Academy deputy director Associate Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi at Sri Satria, the official residence of the Deputy Prime Minister. — Bernama