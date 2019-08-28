Repair works on dilapidated schools to be completed by year’s end, says Sarawak CM

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said repair works on 37 dilapidated schools in Sarawak are expected to be completed by the end of this year. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 28 — Repair works on 37 dilapidated schools in Sarawak are expected to be completed by the end of this year, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He made the statement after he was briefed by the technical committee on the implementation of dilapidated schools redevelopment in Sarawak under the RM1 billion allocations.

He said the process of tendering out the works has just begun.

“The committee will submit the progress report to the state-federal development committee chaired jointly by Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Minister of Works Baru Bian,” the chief minister said in a press statement.

He thanked the committee members, Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Ministry of Education (MoE) for their commitment to ensure that the redevelopment initiative is duly implemented for the benefits of the students.

The technical committee under the joint chair of the director-general of federal public works and state public works director comprises of the divisional secretary of development, MoE, permanent secretary of Sarawak’s ministry of education, science and technological research, state financial secretary, state director of education, representatives of federal public works department and state public works department and the implementation coordination unit (ICU).

The chief minister said the state government submitted the list of 37 run-down schools to the state education department for fixing works to be carried out.

The schools are SK Kujang Mawang, Serian; SMK Balai Ringin , Serian; SK Anchi, Miri; SK Beluru Central, Miri; SK KG Baru, Kapit; SK Abun Matu, Belaga; SK Abang Amin, Maradong; SK Nanga Tada, Kanowit;

SMK Rosly Dhoby, Sibu; SK Nanga Gayau, Betong and SK Melugu, Sri Aman.

The others are SK Nanga Meluan, Julau; SK Pendam, Samarahan; SK Sg Sepiring/Sg Tepus, Selangau; SK Nanga Machan, Kanowit; SK Grogo, Bau; SK Kpg Senari, Kuching; SK Lebur Remun, Serian; SK Tebelu, Simunjan; SK SLDB No. 1, Mukah; SK Sg Tisang, Bintulu; SK Sg Setiam, Bintulu; SK Bario, Baram; SK Sambir, Samarahan; SK Long Pelutan, Baram; SK Kuala Serupai, Tatau; SK Labang, Sebauh and SK Nanga Kesit, Lubok Antu.

The rest are SK Kambug, Padawan; SK KG Bobak/Sejinjang, Bau; SK Ulu Kakus, Tatau; SK Sg Lemaus, Subis; SK Long Busang, Belaga; SK Adin, Sarikei; SK Raba, Simunjan; SK Bulan Jeragam, Simunjan and SK Hj Junid, Saratok.