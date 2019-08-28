Dr M wants probe into KLIA systems malfunction

Passengers queue at their respective boarding gates at KLIA in Sepang August 23, 2019. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said August 28, 2019 the systems failure at the airport should not have occurred. — Bernama pic

HANOI, Aug 28 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) must investigate the actual cause of the recent systems malfunction at the KL International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia.

He said the systems failure at the airport should not have occurred.

“We have to find out the reason for the breakdown. It should not have happened because similar systems are in use at other airports and they don’t face the problems that we do,” he told Malaysian journalists after concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam.

Dr Mahathir said KLIA is recovering from the breakdown but the airport is not operating smoothly yet.

A systems breakdown last Wednesday resulted in flight delays and cancellations and long queues at check-in counters as airport staff reverted to manual operations. — Bernama

MORE TO COME