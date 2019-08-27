Dr M sees more room for Petronas-PetroVietnam coorperation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi August 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) can further deepen its cooperation with Vietnam’s oil and gas group PetroVietnam, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“Malaysia’s Petronas is already active in Vietnam but there is room for more cooperation between PetroVietnam and Petronas,” he said at a joint press conference with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi today.

Dr Mahathir arrived in Hanoi yesterday night for a three-day official visit to the socialist republic at the invitation of his counterpart. — Bernama