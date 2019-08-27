Body of baby girl found in garbage bin at Bukit Serdang apartment

The police urged anyone with information on the case to come forward and assist investigations. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The body of a newborn girl was discovered inside a rubbish storage bin at an apartment in Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan today.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said police were alerted to the discovery of the girl’s body by a resident of the apartment at 4.30am.

He said a police forensics unit from the Selangor police headquarters immediately rushed to the scene.

“Initial investigations suggest it’s a newborn baby as the umbilical cord was still intact.

“The body was found wrapped in a black cloth and left inside the rubbish storage bin located at the ground floor of the apartment,” he said.

Ismadi said the police also found a bra inside the rubbish bin.

The body has been sent to Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Investigations are underway to track down the suspect; we believe they could be from the same area,” he said.

Ismadi urged anyone with information on the case to come forward and assist investigations.