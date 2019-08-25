Nacsa: No sign of cyber attack on KLIA, klia2 network

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — There is no incidence of cyber-attack detected so far in the network service disruption of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), since the disruption was first detected on Aug 21.

According to a statement from National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) tonight, preliminary findings by Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) indicated that the disruption was due to network equipment failure.

“Currently, all efforts are focused on ensuring the full recovery of operations at KLIA and klia2. MAHB has taken and will continue to take all necessary measures to expedite the recovery process,” the statement said.

Nacsa will continue to monitor and conduct further investigation with all related agencies. — Bernama