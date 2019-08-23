Police report lodged against Johor Bersatu chief for instructing the re-opening of Pasir Gudang factories

The complainant claimed to have received a telephone call from Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang (pic) ordering him to re-open the said factories. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — A police report has been lodged against Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang for allegedly playing a role in the re-opening of several factories near Pasir Gudang that was earlier ordered to be closed due to the recent bout of pollution in the industrial district.

The police report was lodged against yesterday by a Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) administrator at the Larkin police station under the Johor Baru South police district.

The report was widely shared last night through the “Ops Johor” Facebook page, which is a known pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) portal.

In the report the 54-year-old state Bersatu strongman and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman has been named as the person responsible for ordering a re-opening of several recycling and industrial factories in the Kampung Paser Puteh area of Pasir Gudang that has been temporarily closed by the government since July 11.

The complainant, who is in his 50s, claimed to have received a telephone call from Mazlan ordering him to re-open the said factories.

He claimed that Mazlan, who is also the Tebrau Bersatu division chief, made it clear that he had powers of a federal minister.

The complainant said such powers to re-open the factories was under the MPPG president and the alleged orders by Mazlan was preventing or deterring a public servant from discharging his or her duties.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din confirmed that investigators have initiated investigations after receiving the report.

“We (police) have transferred the case to the Seri Alam district police which is under their jurisdiction,” he said in a brief reply to Malay Mail when contacted today.

Malay Mail is also currently awaiting a reply from Mazlan on the matter.

In July, the Johor government has identified 71 factories that are operating illegally within the MPPG jurisdiction, following the second wave of pollution in the district.

A majority of the factories have since been ordered close under the Department of Environment’s recommendation.