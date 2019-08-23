Police investigate upside down flag case in Butterworth

Police have taken down the flag and the case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 23 — Police have recorded statements from an elderly woman to assist investigations into claims that the national flag (Jalur Gemilang) was hung upside down at her father’s house in Teluk Air Tawar, here yesterday.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 61-year-old woman alleged that an unknown man had helped her 89-year-old father to hoist the flag.

“When the police arrived at the house, the woman told us that her father, a police retiree, was not in as he was undergoing treatment for a heart attack at a hospital in Ipoh,” he said.

Noorzainy said police have taken down the flag and the case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. — Bernama