MAHB: KLIA disruption due to network failure

Passengers check in for their flights at KLIA in Sepang August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The systems disruption at both terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which first occurred two days ago, was caused by a network failure.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said the network equipment has been replaced as part of the steps taken to resolve the matter and is currently being tested and closely monitored for stability.

“Since the replacement of the network equipment, we have seen positive progress in network stability. Critical systems at KLIA Main terminal are now mostly up and running.

“Nevertheless, we have adopted a cautious approach and will remain vigilant as we are still experiencing some intermittent issues,” said MAHB chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin in a statement today.

He said while the main terminal is still experiencing some delays, the situation is improving due to the measures taken.

He added an additional 1,000 staff have been provided to assist passengers on the ground as well as with the manual sorting of baggage and will continue until the situation returns to normal.

“While our focus remains on ensuring the continuous availability of the systems, we are also extending all possible assistance to the airlines and passengers. There have been flight delays and cancellations, but we are managing this by utilising all 38 aircraft remote bays, as well as providing additional buses and ground handling services for the airlines to facilitate passenger movements at these remote bays.

“Other airports nationwide will also continue to extend their operating hours in the event that there are delayed departing flights from KUL,” the statement read.

An policewoman assists a passenger at KLIA in Sepang August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

Raja Azmi added that while the situation is improving, passengers were still advised to check in at least four hours before their scheduled flights in order to avoid unwanted delays and to approach any airport staff for help.

The problems affecting MAHB’s systems at both terminals of KLIA were said to have started on the night of August 21 and continued throughout yesterday, affecting check-in counters, flight information displays (FIDS), baggage handling, its MYairports mobile application and even the credit card systems at retail and food and beverage stores.

The FIDS came back online for a short while yesterday evening, but flipped off again later and has yet to be fully restored.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke visited KLIA today to check on the issue as airport authorities reported faulty equipment.