Kit Siang’s aide: Jalur Gemilang issues made viral by ‘certain parties’ to stoke public anger

KUALA LUMPUR, August 23 — Lawyer Syahredzan Johan has reminded Malaysians to fly the national flag Jalur Gemilang properly and not buy into the games played by certain parties to trigger public tension and anger.

In a press statement today, the political secretary to Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said he was referring to recent events where photographs and videos of Jalur Gemilang being demeaned and hung upside down, that had gone viral.

“Recently in social media there are pictures and videos of Jalur Gemilang being hanged upside down. Some of these pictures and videos were due to mistakes while others were old pictures that were published again and went viral.

“For example, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had uploaded on Twitter on August 22, 2019 at 12.50 am a picture of the Jalur Gemilang in flames. The truth is that incident happened in 2013 in Manila, Philippines and was set on fire by a Filipino and not a Malaysian,” said Syahredzan.

He added that it was clear that there are certain parties who want to trigger public anger and tension by making these images viral.

However, he believes that the Malaysian public will not be manipulated by these quarters as they appreciate the peace and harmony enjoyed by the nation.

At the same time, Syahredzan reminded all parties to fly the national flag appropriately and ensure that the Jalur Gemilang is in good condition.