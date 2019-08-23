Govt urged to give serious attention to Go-Jek safety issues

Analysts, community activists and the general public are of the view that apart from opening up job opportunities and increasing income, safety issues and the lives of pillion riders and motorcyclists should be given serious attention. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Safety factor need to be given serious attention in the government’s proposal to implement the motorcycle ride-hailing services or Go-Jekin the country.

Analysts, community activists and the general public are of the view that apart from opening up job opportunities and increasing income, safety issues and the lives of pillion riders and motorcyclists should be given serious attention.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)’s Faculty of Engineering’s Road Safety Research Centre head, Associate Professor Dr Law Teik Hua said the safety factor should be given serious attention due to the high incidence of deaths involving pillion riders and motorcyclists in the country every year.

“As we are making efforts to find ways to reduce fatalities involving motorcyclists and pillion riders, Go-Jek certainly captures the interest of young people.

“Even those who don’t have a motorcycle will buy one, which will indirectly increase the risk of their safety and lives,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He was also making comparison with the situation in two neighbouring countries, namely, Thailand and Indonesia, which have long implemented Go-Jek services and described these two countries were different from Malaysia when the main transportation mode was using motorcycles based on traffic conditions and low cost of living.

Sharing the same view, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye called on the government to consider the safety aspect of the proposal.

“If it is to improve transport facilities for the lower income group, this may be an advantage but before it (Go-Jek) is implemented, I hope all aspects of road safety are taken into account. We know that there are many road accidents involving motorcycles... this matter need to be studied thoroughly,” he said.

A private sector employee, Nurul Huda Jaafar, 26, said the proposal to set up a Go-Jek would provide an alternative to address congestion problems in urban areas especially during peak hours.

“Go-Jek can be implemented but some aspects need to be taken into consideration such as the safety of pillion riders and riders, adequate training for riders and choices to select the riders based on gender as for myself I rather pick female riders,” she said.

Convenience store operator Ismail Ramli, 34, said the government should ensure that Go-Jek riders to be provided with adequate training, consisting of individuals who are fully qualified to ride motorcycles apart from the motorcycle used was in good condition.

On Wednesday, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the cabinet had approved the proposal to establish Go-Jek services while Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Mohd Yusof stated that the Cabinet has decided that a study of the legal aspects of the move be made first before it could be implemented. — Bernama