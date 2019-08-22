'It’s an old clip', Shafie says of video comparing Bersatu to Umno

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal says the two parties are now united after a rough start. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 22 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today dismissed a video of him criticising ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and likening it to Umno saying the clip which has been making the rounds on social media is an old one.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president said the two parties are now united after a rough start.

“That video is old. Before we had an understanding that Bersatu would not come to Sabah, so that came about because we know some in our party were doubtful and worried and were thinking about leaving because they didn’t get positions — it’s an old story,” Shafie told reporters after and even today.

“Now we are here together, so we work together at the state level.”

Shafie was asked to comment on a two-minute video that was being circulated on social media of him in a conversation with at least two women, where he criticised ally PPBM and its state leader Datuk Hajiji Noor.

In the video, Shafie is heard saying “This Bersatu is Umno. This is politics. So why do you want to join Bersatu?”, while the woman said that they heard they will lose their voice in Warisan.

“Who is in power now? Is Hajiji in power or me?” said Shafie, referring to PPBM Sabah de facto leader Datuk Hajiji Noor, when the woman brought the subject of PPBM’s “dominance” up.

The video is seen to be controversial due to the strenuous nature between Warisan and PPBM here after the latter reneged on an earlier promise not to set up in Sabah.

Shafie had struck an agreement with PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the latter to stay out of the state as they head into the 14th general election in 2018.

Warisan eventually aligned itself with the federal Pakatan Harapan government, giving them enough seats to defeat Barisan Nasional in the May 9 polls.

But after the defeat, many Umno elected representatives and members in Sabah wanted to join PPBM, claiming loss of confidence in the party’s direction.

Dr Mahathir eventually announced that PPBM would open up in Sabah, to support the Warisan-led government.

Shafie then said he accepted the decision as it was within their rights to come to Sabah.

In April this year, the Sabah chapter of PPBM was launched with nine assemblymen — eight from Umno and one from Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah — and five MPs.