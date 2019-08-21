Human skeleton found in building in Penang

Police said a human skeleton with a missing leg bone was found by a man on the upper floor of an abandoned five-storey building in Penang yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 21 — A human skeleton with a missing leg bone was found by a man on the upper floor of an abandoned five-storey building in Jalan Bagan Luar, here yesterday, said Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor today.

He said the body was found at around 5pm before the man contacted the police.

“The skeleton was found covered with a blanket and no identification documents were found,” he said.

He said the skeleton was later sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital’s Forensic Department for further action.

Noorzainy said that there had been no missing persons report in the district so far and appealed to those with information on this case to contact SPU District Police Headquarters at 04-5759122 or the nearest police station. — Bernama