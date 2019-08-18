Where is our democracy? MCMC complaint hotline means we still need policing, says Umno senator

Yesterday, the MCMC said that the public could lodge reports on social media comments that touched on the 3Rs (Race, Religion and Royal Institution) via WhatsApp or email. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The setting up of a hotline by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would be nothing more than a form of policing and a step backwards in the country’s democracy, an Umno senator has said.

Senator Khairul Azwan Harun said he was surprised to hear about the move, especially since Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo comes from DAP, the “most progressive-minded party.”

“The latest announcement by MCMC that it will set up a hotline for the public to screenshot and submit comments that they deem sensitive is a sign that Malaysians are too weak to be able to listen to one another’s opinions. That we need policing.

“Freedom of speech is not about giving authorities power to make punishment. It’s about disproving those we disagree with, trusting the people will see right from wrong,” he said in a statement last night.

Khairul said that he foresees many Malaysians backing the move, but if the hotline were to go ahead, it would deal a blow to Malaysia’s democracy.

“Gobind Singh was the only remaining DAP Minister doing well. It’s too bad. Their true colours are now showing. This is a step backwards in our democracy, the definition of “sensitive” is ambiguous. Long gone the days where DAP were considered the most progressive minded party,” he added.

Yesterday, the MCMC said that the public may lodge reports on social media comments that touched on the 3Rs (Race, Religion and Royal Institution) via the commission’s WhatsApp application to 016-220 6262 or via email them to [email protected]

It added that the platform would facilitate and expedite the enforcement process to be taken against 3R content, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Members of the public are also asked to take screenshots and provide the URL links of inappropriate content on social media and send them to MCMC either via WhatsApp or email.