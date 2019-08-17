No reward paid for finding Nora Quoirin’s body, UK charity says

Matthew Searle from the Lucie Blackman Trust said that he is the sole spokesman appointed by Nora’s parents, mum Maebh (centre) and father Sebastien Quoirin (left), to speak on their behalf. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― UK charity the Lucie Blackman Trust today said no part of the RM50,000 reward money offered for information leading to Nora Quoirin’s discovery had been paid to anyone after her body was found.

“The charity can confirm that no payments were made in respect of the reward in connection with the discovery of Nóra’s body,” Matthew Searle of the charity said in a statement.

The reward money funded by an anonymous Belfast-based business was announced by Nora’s mother Meabh Quoirin on August 12 for information leading directly to the safe return of her eldest child.

The 15-year-old French-Irish teenager went missing from her family holiday village in The Dusun, Negri Sembilan on August 4, a day after flying into the country from London.

She was found naked and dead on August 13 in a ravine 2km from the eco-resort.

Searle also said that he is the sole spokesman appointed by Nora’s parents, mum Maebh and father Sebastien Quoirin, to speak on their behalf concerning the disappearance, death, investigation and any other matters.

“The family of Nora Quoirin would like to clarify several comments that have been attributed to the family or to people claiming to act on behalf of the family,” he said, adding that all comments and updates will be issued from the Lucie Blackman Trust from now on.

Searle said that comments from anyone else do not necessarily reflect the views of the immediate family or an accurate portrayal of the facts of the case.

“Nora's family are concerned that continued reporting of comments such as those recently reported are unhelpful and may hinder any investigations, as well as causing confusion and distress for them,” he added.

He also confirmed that the Lucie Blackman Trust is arranging repatriation of Nora’s body and said no further information concerning this, including dates or destinations, will be released at this point.