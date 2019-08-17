Chong Wei: I’m not ready to coach

Datuk Lee Chong Wei said he wants to spend time with his family and perform welfare work. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Aug 17 — Former national badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei said that he was not ready to accept the offer of becoming the national squad coach in the near future.

On the other hand, currently, he wanted to spend time with his family and perform welfare work.

‘‘The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) made an offer but for the time being I want to spend time with my family. I want to focus on what charity work I can do in this one year and becoming the chef-de-mission (CDM) to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,’’ he said.

He was talking to reporters after a “Meet-and-Greet with Malaysian Badminton Hero” at the Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei Badminton Academy here today.

‘‘I have still a lot to learn to become a CDM. Before, I was an athlete but now I am an official and I have to look at other athletes other than in the sport of badminton,’’ he said.

On June 13, Chong Wei announced his retirement after 19 years of bringing glory to the country on the international stage.

Chong Wei, a former world number one player, spent 19 years of his life as a professional badminton player and carved a name for himself as among the respected world champions.

Among his achievements were winning an Olympics silver meal thrice, namely, at the Beijing Edition 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The last time Chong Wei won a championship was at the 2018 Malaysian Open championship which was the 12th in his career. — Bernama