Burn all the manifestos you want, but what does that achieve? Dr M asks Lynas protestors

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits AirAsia RedQ in Sepang August 16, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Aug 16 ― Ahead of an anti-Lynas rally planned this coming Sunday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the threat to burn Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto will not resolve any of the issues concerning Lynas Corp’s operations.

At a press conference here, Dr Mahathir said the plans to burn the manifesto would only cause more anger to the public.

“They can burn the manifesto, but we have to deal with this thing with some common sense.

“We can’t go around burning manifestos and expect everything to be resolved. I'm quite sure if you burn all the manifestos, it doesn't resolve anything but it will make people angry,” said Dr Mahathir to the media after an official visit to the AirAsia Bhd headquarters here.

MORE TO COME