Dr M receives Instafamous Inspiration Award

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad poses with the Instafamous Inspiration Award from hurr.tv at his office in Putrajaya August 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday received the Instafamous Inspiration Award from hurr.tv, Malaysia’s contemporary digital lifestyle hub.

In his acceptance video, Dr Mahathir said the award was in appreciation of his leadership, hard work, dedication and contribution to the Malaysian people.

“If I’m a good role model, praise be to God. There is no short cut to hard work. If we love the country, we must work hard to bring the country back to its best,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said nowadays, information and news could be accessed anywhere with a smartphone and one could become an instant journalist.

“With this power, it is important for all of us to practise responsible behaviour so that the information is accurate and not fake. I thank hurr.tv for this special award,” he said.

In a statement by hurr.tv, its director Datin Elaine Daly said the Instafamous Inspiration Award was strong justification that Dr Mahathir was a person who always displayed strength, discipline and determination in providing the best to the people and the country.

“Therefore, we hope that this award can be a catalyst to inspire and encourage others, especially the digital generation, to work hard to achieve their dreams and be dedicated as demonstrated by Dr Mahathir,” she said.

Eight other personalities also received special awards for displaying integrity and commitment in their respective fields.

The hurr.tv channel, launched in 2016, has recorded over 63 million views and over 400,000 followers on YouTube. A total of 1.1 million users have visited the hurr.tv website which has recorded over 2.7 million views. hurr.tv also has 26,000 Facebook followers and more than 123,000 Instagram followers. — Bernama