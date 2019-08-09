Community support needed for patients suffering from dementia, says deputy minister

Yeoh appealed to those residing in residential areas to not be prejudiced against NGOs who apply to open daycare centres for dementia patients in their neighbourhoods. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, August 9 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry wants to ensure there is sufficient communal support for senior citizens, especially those suffering from dementia.

Its deputy minister Hannah Yeoh said that based on the United Nations’ data on a projected population of over 30 million, such as in Malaysia, the estimated number of people with dementia is at 123,000 for 2015.

“By 2030, this will have increased to over 261,000, and by 2050 to 590,000,” she said during a press conference following her visit to the Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia.

As a result, it has become necessary to begin preparing communities for this, otherwise later generations may not be able to adequately respond to the needs of dementia patients.

“Under the ministry, we have initiatives such as the Senior Citizens’ Activity Centre, where they can pursue a variety of social and leisurely activities.

“Currently, there are 88 such centres nationwide, but we are aiming for a national target of 222 centres within the next five years,” Yeoh said.

She added that MPs in Parliament have also been briefed on this, and those interested in setting up a centre in their constituency must apply with the Welfare Department.

“Once that is done, the MP must link up with a suitable NGO, as it will operate the centre. The centre must also be situated in a suitable location, where it is accessible to everyone.

“For this year, the ministry has been given an allocation of RM5 million to open up an additional 47 centres, so our target by the end of this year is 135 centres overall,” Yeoh said.

Social support for dementia patients is also vital for the younger generation, as the minister said this has an impact on their working careers.

“If we do not strengthen the community support for such individuals, we will see many younger people, especially women, dropping out of work to look after both their children and elderly parents or in-laws,” she said.

Likewise, Yeoh also appealed to those residing in residential areas to not be prejudiced against NGOs who apply to open such daycare centres in their neighbourhoods.

“The ‘Not In My Backyard’ mentality should be avoided, given that there is not much land left around Klang Valley and as such, residential areas are ideal for such centres,” she said.

Yeoh is also expected to officiate the opening of the 21st Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in Kuala Lumpur, which will be held from August 16 to 18 at the Istana Hotel.