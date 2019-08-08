Dr M meets Japan PM’s special adviser in Fukuoka

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets special adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan, Hiroto Izumi, in Fukuoka August 8, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/Astro Awani

FUKUOKA (Japan), Aug 8 ― Malaysia's Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy call by Hiroto Izumi, the special adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan, to discuss Malaysia and Japan bilateral ties.

The meeting with Izumi, who in-charge related to Malaysia affairs, took place in Fukuoka on the final day of Dr Mahathir's two-day working visit to the prefecture.

Japan is Malaysia’s fourth largest global trading partner in 2018 with bilateral trade recorded at RM132.57 billion. ― Bernama