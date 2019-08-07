Deputy minister confirms ex-aide will be charged over upskirt video

A screengrab showing the deputy minister’s former aide filming up the skirt of a woman at an optical shop. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Iqbal Ikhwandy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman confirmed today that charges will be brought against his former aide, who had allegedly taken an upskirt video of a woman.

Online portal Free Malaysia Today reported that Aziz was informed by the police that they have concluded investigations and have referred the case to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

“I was told he would be charged. So we will wait. It is up to the AGC,” he said.

The incident, which occurred last September, was made public when a closed-circuit television footage, depicting the former aide’s actions, was released.

The one minute-and-46-second clip showed the unnamed aide dressed in a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt scooting over to the woman while she was performing a check-up on Mohd Azis.

During the check-up, the aide could be seen dipping his smartphone below the woman’s dress, with the screen facing upwards.

Azis sacked the aide immediately after being shown the footage.