Chinese education groups asked for details on khat component in BM syllabus from deputy minister

Examples of khat calligraphy in Balik Pulau, Penang August 6, 2019. During a meeting with Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching August 6, 2019, Chinese educationist groups Dong Zong and Jiao Zong requested for the government to furnish details on how the Jawi calligraphy would be introduced in Chinese and Tamil primary schools. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Chinese educationist groups Dong Zong and Jiao Zong have once again expressed dissenting views on the decision of the Education Ministry to include khat in the Malay language syllabus in national schools.

According to the group this view was conveyed during a meeting with Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching yesterday, attended by 10 other Chinese guilds and Tamil education groups which requested for the government to furnish details on how the Jawi calligraphy would be introduced in Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

“The groups also viewed that the introduction of the Jawi writing without involving learning, writing, training or assessment, such as the Year 5 Malay Language School textbook, for five years, is sufficient,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Dong Zong is the United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia while Jiao Zong is the United Chinese School Teachers Association of Malaysia.

They also said that representatives from relevant stakeholders should be invited to present their views and suggestions on amendments to the Content, Learning and Performance Standard (DSKP) which will determine how to the khat writing will be introduced national schools.

“In addition, discussion and consultation sessions should be held among stakeholders prior to the implementation (of khat writing),” the statement said.

However, it was reported yesterday that Teo confirmed that Chinese and Tamil education groups have agreed to have khat taught in schools.

She said the dialogue was “meaningful” and that all present had agreed that the ministry should continue to engage the vernacular groups on the Standard Curriculum and Assessment Document for Bahasa Melayu.