All Streamyx customers will be billed RM69 starting Sept

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Following its initial announcement during Kembara Digital Malaysia, TM has announced a price reduction for all Streamyx customers. Effective next month, all Streamyx customers will be billed RM69/month.

The price revision will be effective for all customers, regardless of which speed you’re on. On top of that, TM will bump up your existing speeds up to 8Mbps if it’s technically possible. There’s no new additional contract for all customers.

If you have existing free calls with your base plan, it will be retained as well. Any optional add-ons that you’ve subscribed to will be charged on top of the RM69/month amount.

For new subscribers, the Streamyx plan will be offered for RM89/month. The new pricing is only applicable to residential users and TM will make another announcement for SME users at a later date. — SoyaCincau