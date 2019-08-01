Maszlee: E-learning to be platform to raise English proficiency

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a media interview in Putrajaya April 29, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — E-learning (online learning) will be made a platform to help raise the English proficiency level of students and improve the skills of teachers teaching the language, says Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

According to him, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had stressed the need to use technology to teach the English Language subject when discussing the problem of low proficiency in the language among school teachers, at the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“In the years to come, the learning session should not be dependent on the teachers only. The education sector should also be using the e-learning platform so that students can learn from the best English Language teachers.”

He said this at a news conference after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Pintar Foundation and the Education Ministry, here, today.

Maszlee said the ministry welcomed the contribution of various parties including the private sector to produce more educational materials including through social media like YouTube.

“The teaching materials on YouTube should be more informal yet informative to ensure quality and to draw students’ interest,” he said.

Maszlee said in future, the ministry would also need more cooperation from various parties to contribute to quality education for school students with materials for classroom learning or outside the classroom. — Bernama