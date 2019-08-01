IGP: Forensic report in Perak exco rape case not missing, individual making false claim will be dealt with

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has vowed to take action against the individual behind a Facebook page called ‘1 Malaysia Tolak DAP’ page who falsely claimed that a forensic report in relation to an ongoing rape case involving a state executive councillor has gone missing. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has vowed to take action against the individual behind a Facebook page called “1 Malaysia Tolak DAP” page who falsely claimed that a forensic report in relation to an ongoing rape case involving a state executive councillor has gone missing.

Abdul Hamid said the police will go all out to get to the bottom of this as the image of the police force is at stake.

“These sort of thing if you have the facts, you can come out and say it... but then if you just come out with something that is not true, I’m compelled to take action.

“My dignity, the integrity of the police force is at stake so I need to address that... so let the investigation process goes on. She or he will be questioned where they received such facts from.

“It is not true at all. I won’t allow such a thing to happen,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also added that it was him who instructed the Perak police chief to lodge a report on the matter.

“That is very irresponsible on the part of that individual to come up with a very brazen statement and something that is baseless,” he said.

When asked if MCA women’s wing chief was involved in the posting Abdul Hamid said: “Someone claimed that the MCA Wanita was behind it, but I’m yet to be briefed about it.

“But investigations papers has been opened... so we are going to summon whoever involved to come out and answer all questions,” he added.

On Tuesday, Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain lodged a report against the Facebook page after it quoted Wanita MCA chairman Datuk Heng Seai Kie Yong as claiming that a forensic report related to the alleged rape case said to involve Perak Exco Paul Yong was missing.

Razarudin had said that the case will be probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 500 of the Penal Code.

Section 233 handles “improper use of network facilities or network service”, while Section 500 deals with defamation.

Heng yesterday said that she will cooperate with police but insisted that it was not her who made such statements.

She said she did on July 27 and 29 issued a statement in Chinese, Bahasa Melayu and English to give her point of view on the issue but what she said was that the investigation paper was returned by the deputy public prosecutor after police submitted them because the medical and forensics reports were not attached.

Heng said she said this based on news reports which had stated that police had not attached the relevant medical and forensics reports and that is why it the DPP had returned it back to the police

Heng said in her statement she mentioned that if it is true that forensic reports were missing then Razarudin should give a proper account and apologise to the victim and the public.

Razarudin had previously clarified that police have not received forensic report from Chemical Department and the hospital.

Yong was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of raping his Indonesia domestic help at this house in Ipoh, and was later released on bail.

Police had taken statements from both Yong and the 23-year-old Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations.