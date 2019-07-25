No confirmation yet, but Gerakan rolls out red carpet to ‘welcome’ Azmin

Gerakan has already laid out the red carpet and welcomed Datuk Seri Azmin Ali into the party, despite no official confirmation about him leaving PKR. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Gerakan has already laid out the red carpet and welcomed Datuk Seri Azmin Ali into the party, despite no official confirmation about him leaving PKR for the ex-Barisan Nasional party that did not win a single seat in GE14.

Harian Metro quoted Gerakan secretary-general Mah Kah Keong as saying that the party welcomed the PKR deputy president, should he decide to join the party.

“But I cannot comment further, perhaps there is a discussion between Gerakan president (Datuk Dominic Lau) and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin. That you have to ask my president,” Mah reportedly said.

Malay Mail has contacted Lau for a response at the time of writing.

Gerakan deputy president Datuk G Parameswaran told Harian Metro that party members would be overjoyed should rumours of Azmin joining becomes true.

“You can imagine how Gerakan will rise again with Azmin’s entry,” he was quoted saying.

Earlier today, Utusan Online reported that Azmin could be considering leaving his own party for Gerakan.

This, according to unnamed sources, is due to his strained relationship with PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his ongoing sex video scandal that’s plaguing the party.

The report added that Gerakan leaders are currently deciding whether to accept Azmin into the party and if they do what role or position to give the Economic Affairs minister.

But Azmin’s allies like Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied such rumours, and said that the PKR deputy would not leave the party for other parties like Bersatu.