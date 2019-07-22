Two army officers missing while on duty in Pulau Perak

L/Cpl Moses Logers is one of two officers missing late at night July 19, 2019 during a head count. — Facebook pic/Malaysia Military Power

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Two army officers have been reported missing since July 19, while on duty on Pulau Perak in Kedah.

In a statement issued today, the Defence Ministry said that Cpl David Edmund Rapi and L/Cpl Moses Logers who had been taking part in “Op Pejarak”, an operation of the Royal Malaysian Navy in which army personnel were stationed at two islands in the waters between Perak and Kedah, were found missing late at night during a head count.

The two personnel were from the Fourth Battalion of Royal Ranger Regiment based at the Bukit Cowder Camp in Perlis.

A search operation was launched on Saturday morning, involving the army, navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency but was halted due to uncertain weather. — Bernama