MACC releases cops, seeks remand for DPP and lawyer nabbed for brazen bribery attempt in court

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Corruption investigators will be applying to hold longer a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) and a private lawyer who were arrested on suspicion of taking bribes at the Kuala Kubu Baru courthouse last week after the expiry of their first five-day remand order today.

Depuy chief commissioner of operations at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said six policemen arrested in the courthouse sting along with the two lawyers have been released.

“Our officers will process to apply for a remand order in magistrate court today for the lawyer and the DPP,’’ he said.

MORE TO COME