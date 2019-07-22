Expose mastermind behind sex video? Not my responsibility, Azmin says

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press after visiting Felcra residents at the Dewan Besar Seberang Perak, Kampung Gajah July 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KAMPUNG GAJAH, July 22 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today the onus was not on him to reveal the mastermind behind the circulation of the sex video which implicated him.

The PKR deputy president said that he will let the police investigate.

“We will leave this matter to the police. Reports based on the initial investigation reveal that there is a lot of ‘invisible individuals’ involved in launching this slanderous attack.

“So we will let the authorities investigate. I don’t have the responsibility to expose the person,” he told reporters after attending the meet and greet programme with the Felcra resident here.

Yesterday, Azmin told reporters that he knows the identity of the person who is behind the circulation of the sex video.

“Since day one (when the video was distributed) I have suspected internal (party) elements,” he was reported saying.

When ask if the people are also aware of the man responsible for the video, Azmin said “let police to investigate”.

Last Friday, Inspector-General of Police’ Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed sex videos were authentic but added that the facial recognition technology used was unable to verify the identities of the two men in them.

He also did not clear anyone, but said investigations are ongoing.

The police chief also said an unnamed leader of a political party was behind the entire affair, and had spent thousands of ringgit on the video with the intention of defaming the PKR deputy president.

The sex clips first emerged in May and former PKR Santubong Youth chief, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz then claimed he was one of two men in them and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR sacked Haziq earlier this month.

Police remanded several men, including Haziq and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary and PKR’s Perak leader Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak in various location in connection with the sex video.