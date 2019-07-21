Finance Ministry approves RM1b upgrade of scanner facilities at 72 entry points, says minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, July 21 — The Ministry of Finance has approved a substantial allocation of almost RM1 billion to upgrade the scanners’ facilities in 72 key locations of the country’s entry points.

Its minister Lim Guan Eng said the allocation was also to purchase 72 new scanners, and the purchase of 32 patrol boats to further control border state activities.

He said the acquisition for these facilities and assets will be made on an open tender basis.

Guan Eng said his ministry acknowledged that the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) had played an important role in raising revenue for the government to ensure public services and government operations could run smoothly.

“Realising this fact, the government is concerned about its ability and the needs of JKDM in carrying out this important task, efficiently, professionally and in a clean manner, “ he said at the officiating of the Upgrading Customs Division and Management and the launch of the e-Clearance System at Labuan customs building today.

He said the introduction of the Labuan eClearance system would enable online transactions.

“This is one of the examples of technological innovations and improvements being done, “he said.

He also praised the Labuan JKDM Initiatives that would help and make the agency more viable in this challenging era.

Guan Eng said the government had always improved JKDM’s capabilities and achievements, and ensure services rendered to the people were also improved.

Talking about the Labuan Customs office upgrade, it will help raise comfort levels of customs officers and their customers.

“It is hoped that with the upgrade implemented by JKDM at a cost of RM2.4 million, this conducive space could provide comfort and spark enthusiasm to all Labuan customs citizens in discharging their duties as the national tax collector organisation and thereby enhancing efficiency in the service delivery system and quality of work. — Bernama