Stop bickering about next PM candidate, focus on good governance, Patriot tells PH leaders

Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji says political leaders are supposed to hold key positions in government and provide leadership. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji today urged Pakatan Harapan leaders to stop bickering about the next prime minister candidate and reminded them that people voted them into power for good governance and to right the wrongs of the previous administration.

“The people are not interested in their bickering over the right to be the next prime minister.

“Neither do they want to see dark hands and long knives clandestinely employed by supporters of one leader against the other, both intra-party and intra-coalition.

“The feud between the two camps within PKR that culminated into sordid tales of unnatural sex, conspiracy, evil plots, and paid mercenaries are all too distracting and disgusting,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Arshad said political leaders are supposed to hold key positions in government and provide leadership.

“They are supposed to make decisions under council of the officials, for the good of the people and nation. There is so much to do in our difficult journey towards a ‘Shared Prosperity’ vision,” he said.

“There are a number of concerns, our national debt since May 2018 has increased to RM1.09 trillion, Fitch Ratings has just affirmed our long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at ‘A -’, meaning our nation is still a high credit quality but vulnerable to adverse economic conditions.

“Our household debt ratio to GDP is 83 per cent and is the highest in the Asean region, this is a cause for concern because individuals will be burdened to pay debts in the impending economic downturn,” he said.

He further pointed out politicians at local government levels seem to act only after an environmental disaster has occurred.

“They have low acumen for proactive decisions.

“The Orang Asli communities are the least represented and most sidelined. Tragedy after tragedy has befallen them, and politicians at state levels seem to have the least regard for the Orang Asli. It is a crying shame,” he said.

Mohamed Arshad said the list of concerns can be even longer.

“The points mentioned above are enough to jolt our politicians from their delusive thoughts that power is their right. In fact, many career politicians have nothing to show, except politicking.

“Patriot calls upon the coalition leaders of Amanah, PPBM and DAP to step in quickly to mediate before the feud in PKR spirals out of control and leads to the destruction of PH. There is so much to do to rebuild our nation,” he stressed.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was noticeably absent at the start of the party’s three-day retreat yesterday amid rising tensions with president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over a sex clip scandal involving the former.

Azmin and Anwar have engaged in a war of words, after the latter said Azmin should resign as economic affairs minister if the individual in the video was irrefutably proven to be him.

In turn, Azmin told Anwar to take a good look at himself before passing judgement on anyone else.