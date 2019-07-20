MCMC: Do not spread video footage of Malaysian student being bullied

MCMC has issued a stern warning to the public not to spread video footage of a student being bullied by a group of other students going viral on social sites. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a stern warning to the public not to spread video footage of a student being bullied by a group of other students going viral on social sites.

According to MCMC’s statement today, the video has the potential to fuel racial sentiments among the people.

“Instead, the public is urged to immediately report the existence of the video recording to the authorities to enable further investigations,” MCMC said.

The commission said it was working with social media platform providers to take down the video footage to stop it from being shared over and over.

Sharing content that is offensive and threatening is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a year’s jail or both, upon conviction .

Meanwhile, MCMC urged the public to be responsible in disseminating or commenting on any content on social sites whether in the form of videos, pictures or text messages. — Bernama