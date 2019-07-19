Six Linggi pupils hospitalised due to suspected pesticide poisoning discharged, one still under observation

Some of the affected students recuperate in a ward at Port Dickson Hospital July 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 19 — Six of the seven students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggi who were admitted to the Port Dickson Hospital due to organophosphate poisoning have been allowed to return home, said Negri Sembilan Health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali.

As of noon, he said, only one student was still under observation and expected to be discharged this evening.

“The student who is still warded is not critical and only under observation, maybe the patient will be allowed home this evening,” he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, a total of 24 students were brought to the Linggi Health Clinic for examination and 12 out of the total were then referred to Port Dickson Hospital.

The case was believed to be due to the spraying of pesticides at a chili farm near the school. — Bernama