KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir disposed of 72,600 shares in Opcom Holdings Bhd on July 15, 2019.

Following the disposal, Mukhriz, a major shareholder in the company, is left with 34.89 million shares or a 21.64 per cent stake, Opcom said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Mukhriz is currently the Kedah Mentri Besar and deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Bernama