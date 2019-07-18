Illegal factories crippled after water, electricity supply cut in Kuala Selangor

KUALA SELANGOR, July 18 — Six illegal plastic processing plants in Kuala Selangor were ‘crippled’ after the electricity and water supply at the premises were cut off in an integrated operation involving six government agencies today.

The three-hour operation which began at 10am, was carried out at four illegal plastic processing plants in the Ijok area, as well as a factory each in Jeram and Bestari Jaya.

The six government agencies involved in the integrated operations were the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS), Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the Department of Environment, the police and the Kuala Selangor District and Land Office.

Checks by Bernama while the operation was being carried out found stockpiles of unprocessed plastic as well as processing machinery left behind by illegal operators believed to have ceased operations about a month ago.

MDKS assistant enforcement officer Lokman Ujang said previously, eight illegal plastic processing factories were detected in the area, but two of them had completely ceased operations and all the plastic waste had been cleared.

“In today’s operation, we want to ensure that the activities of these (remaining six) illegal factories are completely crippled through the electricity and water supply cuts,” he told reporters, adding that the action was taken in accordance with the MDKS Licensing, Business Trade, and Industrial bylaws 2007. — Bernama