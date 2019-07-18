Confirming rift in PKR, Zuraida says onus on Anwar to heal party

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin (pic) was among the signatories of the joint statement criticising party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for making remarks that further divided PKR. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin admitted today to factionalism within her party and said it was up to president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to bring the rival groups together.

A brewing sex scandal has led to public bickering between senior party leaders that effectively confirmed previous suspicions that the largest ruling party is divided into factions.

Twenty-three PKR central committee members and four of the party’s federal lawmakers issued a rare public rebuke of Anwar this morning for suggesting his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, should resign if sex videos implicating the latter are genuine.

“Yes, there is,” the PKR vice president said when asked if there was a rift within her party.

“Of course, the perception and the media is blowing it up but I think, yes, it is happening, but to me it is an opportunity to consolidate and seal the cracks and move on.”

Zuraida was among the signatories of the joint statement criticising Anwar for making remarks that further divided PKR.

She said it was time that PKR cleaned house and put its efforts into discovering those responsible for the sex videos.

Anwar also needed to step up and perform his duties as president, she said.

“It’s time for the party to unite and Anwar has to lead. The fact we made the statement and he accepted it is great and I hope something good will come of it,” she added.

After Anwar’s suggestion yesterday, Azmin responded angrily by telling the PKR president to “look in the mirror”.

Earlier today, Anwar said Azmin may have responded without seeing the context in which the suggestion was made, but conceded that he should not have made them to begin with.

When asked if Anwar should explain why his political secretary was among those arrested for allegedly distributing the videos, Zuraida said it was not her place to comment.

“But it is a bit strange that his aide was remanded by the police.”