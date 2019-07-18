Anwar’s aide Farhash Wafa remanded four days for sex video probe

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed said his agency successfully applied for an order to further detain Farhash Wafa. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has been remanded together with another man for the police investigation on a sex video scandal targetting Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed said his agency successfully applied for an order to further detain the two including Farhash Wafa who is also the political secretary of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I confirm those two individuals are remanded for four days until this Saturday to assist in the investigation of that video case,” he was quoted as saying to local daily Sinar Harian.

He also confirmed that a third individual who was arrested on the same day as the duo was released after his statement was recorded.

Investigations for the case is under Section 292 of the Penal Code that covers the dissemination of obscene material and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act pertaining to the improper use of network facilities or network service.

The police also arrested and remanded six other individuals in relation to the same case previously, with the High Court yesterday cutting short the remand period of five of them from six days to four days and maintaining the remand period of former Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz for six days until this Saturday.

In a separate report by Sinar Harian, Perak PKR deputy chief MA Tinagaran was quoted as saying that Farhash Wafa’s detention would not affect Perak PKR’s reputation as it is only part of the process to smoothen police investigations regarding the case.

“Perak PKR also sees no need for Farhash to go on leave from leading Perak PKR as in this situation, he is not the individual accused of being directly involved in the intimate video case,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

He also said a wrong message may seemingly be sent to society with the police’s nabbing of those accused of spreading the videos, instead of going after those involved in the video.